Bruss healthy for sophomore season with Rams after ACL/MCL tears in 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly grad and former Badger Logan Bruss is ready and healthy for his second year in the NFL.

After being drafted in the third round in 2022 by the Los Angeles Rams, Bruss tore his ACL and MCL a few months later in a preseason game, sitting out his entire rookie year.

Not how he wanted his NFL career to start.

“It just happened all so suddenly,” Bruss said. “You’re done for the year. You’ll have 9, 10 months rehabbing this thing just to get back on the field and have an opportunity again. There are a lot of emotions experienced in a short amount of time, but I thought it made me better as a person and a player. Looking back, I think it helped me.”

“This is the longest I’ve gone without playing football. It’s been a long time. So it’ll definitely take some time to get back to speed, but I feel pretty confident that I can do that.”

He’s already participated in off-season programs with the Rams and now will report to training camp on Tuesday.

Bruss is ready to compete for a starting role on that Rams offensive line at right guard.

“The first course of action would be to just get back up to speed, get confident playing football again. Just trust that the injuries heal, proving little on little everything that I can,” Bruss aid. “Building confidence and hopefully building confidence in my teammates in me that I can be a guy that they can trust, and they want to play next to. I’m just going to show up every day, give everything I have and put my best foot forward. I’m confident if I do that, that will be enough to earn that role. If it’s not, I’ll just fulfill whatever role is asked of me. I’ll do my best to work towards that every day.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.