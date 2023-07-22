Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ju Lee
Human remains found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh identified
Rescue operation on Green Lake for missing man on July 21, 2023
Rescuers found the body of a missing boater in Big Green Lake
ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Two people killed in crash outside Kwik Trip in Brown County
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jury set for Taylor Schabusiness; opening statements begin Monday
David Villareal after sentencing, July 21, 2023
Former Green Bay teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting 2nd-grade students

Latest News

This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
FILE - Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, left, runs onto the field before the Orange...
FAMU bans football players from facility after release of rap video shot in team’s locker room
Severe weather is on the horizon
Heat and humidity are building up, but scattered thunderstorms possible
In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands...
Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe