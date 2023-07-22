AFTERNOON SUMMER STORMS CONTINUE, HEAT WAVE BEGINS TUESDAY

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer weather continues for northeast Wisconsin with sunshine to the start the day then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms are surface heat based meaning they develop from the surface heat with moisture then fall apart once the sun sets. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but some storms could create heavy downpours and gusty winds. Saturday will have the highest chance for storms in the afternoon into evening hours then die off shortly before midnight. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s with decent humidity.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny start then spotty showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday has a lower chance for precipitation, but it’s still enough for some areas to see some rain. Highs will continue to slowly climb into the mid 80s by Sunday with decent humidity. This trend will continue Monday until a dangerous heat wave impacts Wisconsin starting Tuesday. The heat wave will originate from the same heat wave impacting the southwestern United States for the past several weeks. Highs will climb into the 90s by Tuesday and reach peak by Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and heat indexes reaching close to triple digits. Some records may break on Thursday, but we will see.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: W 10-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mostly sunny start, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Scattered showers until midnight, mostly cloudy. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny start, scattered showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny start, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Hot and humid, partly sunny with scattered storms. HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ju Lee
Human remains found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh identified
Rescue operation on Green Lake for missing man on July 21, 2023
Rescuers found the body of a missing boater in Big Green Lake
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jury set for Taylor Schabusiness; opening statements begin Monday
David Villareal after sentencing, July 21, 2023
Former Green Bay teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting 2nd-grade students
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WARMER, LESS HUMID FRIDAY... SPOTTY PM SHOWERS
First Alert Weather
AFTERNOON SPOTTY STORMS THROUGH WEEKEND, HEAT WAVE LIKELY NEXT WEEK
AFTERNOON SPOTTY STORMS THROUGH WEEKEND, HEAT WAVE LIKELY NEXT WEEK
POP-UP THUNDER THREATS THE NEXT FEW AFTERNOONS