AFTERNOON SUMMER STORMS CONTINUE, HEAT WAVE BEGINS TUESDAY

Summer weather continues for northeast Wisconsin with sunshine to the start the day then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms are surface heat based meaning they develop from the surface heat with moisture then fall apart once the sun sets. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but some storms could create heavy downpours and gusty winds. Saturday will have the highest chance for storms in the afternoon into evening hours then die off shortly before midnight. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s with decent humidity.

Sunday will be another mostly sunny start then spotty showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday has a lower chance for precipitation, but it’s still enough for some areas to see some rain. Highs will continue to slowly climb into the mid 80s by Sunday with decent humidity. This trend will continue Monday until a dangerous heat wave impacts Wisconsin starting Tuesday. The heat wave will originate from the same heat wave impacting the southwestern United States for the past several weeks. Highs will climb into the 90s by Tuesday and reach peak by Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and heat indexes reaching close to triple digits. Some records may break on Thursday, but we will see.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: W 10-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mostly sunny start, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Scattered showers until midnight, mostly cloudy. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny start, scattered showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny start, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Hot and humid, partly sunny with scattered storms. HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.