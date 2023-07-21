WARMER, LESS HUMID FRIDAY... SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

Skies will continue to clear overnight and the humidity will be dropping. Temperatures should settle into the lower 50s across the Northwoods with mid 50s to near 60° elsewhere. We should see a sunny start to Friday, but more clouds will build for the afternoon as highs get into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Spotty rain showers will pop up by the mid afternoon. While you will spend much of the day dry, brief downpours lasting 20-30 minutes will be possible. Any showers should fad as the sun sets.

Saturday will start dry with lows near 60 degrees. Like Friday, clouds will increase for the afternoon and pop-up storms will develop. Storm coverage looks to be higher on Saturday versus Friday. Sunday brings more of the same. Highs this weekend should be in the low-to-mid 80s. It will still feel comfortable on Saturday, but should be slightly humid by Sunday. The mugginess continues to get worse into next week.

As we first alerted you days ago, there’s hot weather on the horizon. Highs may soar into the 90s by the middle of next week and the heat index could top 100 degrees. If you and your family plan on going to EAA AirVenture next week, plan on having fun, but be also ready to handle the heat.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Humidity gradually drops. Patchy fog NORTH? LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty PM showers possible. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Stray PM storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Sun and clouds with early rain possible. HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH: 95

