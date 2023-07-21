Tombstone announces new pizza inspired by dive bars

MEDFORD, Wis. (WBAY) - Tombstone Pizza is remembering its roots by announcing new, limited edition pizzas inspired by dive bars.

Tombstone’s Bar Snacks Pizza tops a crispy crust with such bar food fare as mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and fried onions, spicy jalapeno slices, and nacho cheese sauce. The pizza maker boasts it’s “bringing the boldest bar bite straight to your home.”

WInners of an online drawing will get the first taste of the Bar Snacks Pizza (click here). Entry runs through August 11.

Tombstone Pizza originated at the Tombstone Tap in Medford, about 40 miles northwest of Wausau, in the 1960s. and became one of the best-selling frozen pizza brands in Wisconsin. Kraft General Foods bought the brand in 1986. It’s now owned by Nestle.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.