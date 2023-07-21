SS Badger suspends service due to mechanical failure

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The SS Badger is temporarily suspending service due to a mechanical issue.

Early Friday morning, the Badger experienced a mechanical failure of its ramping system, according to the SS Badger’s website. As a result, the SS Badger has to suspend its cross-lake service.

“We have engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation,” a statement on the website reads.

Ticketed passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 to either issue a refund or change their reservation.

