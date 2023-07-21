Rescuers searching Big Green Lake for missing boater

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rescuers will be out Friday looking for a boater reported missing and possibly drowned Thursday afternoon.

Green Lake County dispatchers answered a 911 call just after 4:30 about a possible drowning victim on Big Green Lake.

The sheriff’s office, fire departments, and Wisconsin DNR responded and searched until dark.

Horner’s Landing will be closed on Friday as first responders continue the search. Boaters are also asked to avoid the area. “As the search continues, we ask the public to respectfully avoid the search area and give emergency crews room to apply all efforts to searching for the subject involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

