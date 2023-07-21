Majority of crashes on the 172 are caused by drivers not paying enough attention, officials say

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), distracted driving is to blame for 70% of crashes in the work zone in Brown County on Highway 172 between Green Bay and The Village of Bellevue.

The DOT gathered with law enforcement and highway workers Thursday to sound the alarm about these potentially deadly crashes that could easily be prevented.

According to the DOT, speeding, and drivers who are texting and taking their eyes off the road are two major causes of crashes.

“Yesterday in about a 5-hour period, law enforcement officers conducted 35 traffic stops of individuals going 15 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit,” said Sheriff Todd Delain of Brown County. “That is unacceptable. In a brief moment that a driver looks away, the vehicle travels the length of a football field without the driver actually seeing what’s in front of them.”

“Each day our people are seeing distracted drivers and the traveling public literally stop in the driving lanes,” said Jon Leach of Northeast Asphalt.

During the press conference, highway workers pointed out 8 cones representing the number of work zone deaths in 2022. They say that is a major concern considering the number of crashes nearly doubled in June of this year versus last year. The DOT says the difference between life and death literally comes down to whether you’re paying attention behind the wheel. They say that goes for both workers and drivers.

“We’re asking you to work with us,” said Dave Jolicoeur of the Federal Highway Administration. “Look for workers, they’re not always allowed space between the work area and live traffic. Be aware that workers may be adjacent to you.”

Others gathered Thursday said, it’s personal.

“My son Scott works out on these highways,” said Leach. “We are seeing distracted drivers out there in the work zones, coming through those orange barrels that are protecting those workers, protecting my son Scott. This is very important to me.”

The DOT just revealed a new tool called Guardian Lights to improve the visibility of highway workers. They also showed off a device to serve as a buffer to lessen the impact of a crash.

However, the State Patrol says it’s not enough, they are counting on drivers to do their part as well.

“One of our most valuable tools is the state ban on handheld cell phone use,” said Lt. Luke Newman, Wis. State Patrol, Fond du Lac Post. “The goal is to get every driver’s eyes focused on the changing road ahead, not on their phones.”

The message overall from the DOT is: Drive as you work here. Slow down. Phone down. Eyes on the road. Easy steps, they say could help us all get home safely.

