Jury selection for Taylor Schabusiness set for Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jury selection is expected to happen Friday afternoon in the high-profile murder case of Taylor Schabusiness. She’s accused of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion in his mother’s home last year.

But there’s still the issue of whether she’s competent to stand trial. Friday morning, a court-appointed expert is expected to answer questions about her mental state. A judge will make a decision whether he finds Schabusiness competent to understand the proceedings and participate in her defense.

Last week, a defense expert said she believed Schabusiness is not competent to stand trial.

The judge will take that testimony into consideration, along with the testimony he hears Friday, before making a final ruling. The judge has found Schabusiness competent after previous competency hearings.

Action 2 News will be in court to first alert you to any updates online and on-air.

WARNING: Details may be disturbing for some readers

Schabusiness is charged with 1st-degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd-degree Sexual Assault for Thyrion’s death on Stony Brook Lane.

From the criminal complaint and court hearings over almost a year-and-a-half: At about 3:25 a.m. on February 23, Thyrion’s mother called police after finding her son’s severed head in a bucket. She said she heard a door slam between 2 and 3 a.m., waking her. She went to check on a light left on downstairs and made the gruesome discovery. Dried blood was found on a mattress.

Inside the home on Stony Brook Lane they found a torso in a storage tote, a “male organ” in a bucket, “body fluid,” and knives.

Police learned Schabusiness may have been the last person to see the 25-year-old man. When they went to her home on Eastman Ave., she had dried blood on her clothing. Police searched her van and found a crockpot box with “additional human body parts, including legs.”

when police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened, she said, “That is a good question.”

She said she and Thyrion were together all day and were smoking meth. When they went to his mother’s house they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said that she blacked out. She also said she just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim. She said she didn’t mean to kill him but but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it.

Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body. Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the Victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” reads the criminal complaint.

The complaint continues, “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade. Schabusiness stated the knives should be in a black bag along with the body parts in the basement. Schabusiness indicated that she would use whatever bags she found in the basement to place the body parts into. Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid.”

“Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head,” reads the complaint.

Her trial has been delayed a few times already as defense experts had difficulty coordinating interviews with Schabusiness in jail, then in February her defense attorney withdrew after she physically attacked him during a court hearing.

