INTERVIEW: AirVenture celebrates EAA’s 70th anniversary

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA AirVenture officially begins Monday in Oshkosh. The greatest aviation celebration attracts hundreds of thousands of people from around the world every year.

Volunteers are busy putting finishing touches on the EAA grounds around Wittman Regional Airport, vendors are setting up their displays.

For one week, Wittman becomes the world’s busiest airport. Campers and pilots are trickling in, but EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says it’s going to get a lot busier starting Friday, especially if there’s nice weather. Even though events don’t begin until Monday, there’s a lot of camaraderie that happens on the EAA grounds beforehand.

Knapinski expects 5,000 to park at the airport by the end of the weekend. He talks about the effort coordinating all the small planes coming in.

We also asked Knapinski about plans to deal with a heat wave forecast to hit next week, when temperatures are forecasted to reach the 90s or even triple digits on the tarmac.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Dick Knapinski discusses the preparations for AirVenture marking the 70th anniversary of EAA

