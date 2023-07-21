Human remains found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh identified

The Neenah man was last seen on February 4.
Little Lake Butte des Morts
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - DNA testing has identified the person whose remains were found in the marsh along Little Lake Butte des Morts in Winnebago County.

Ju Lee was from Neenah. He was last seen on February 4 and listed as a missing person. He was 37 years old.

The Neenah Police Department is now handling the investigation to find out how he ended up in the marsh.

The remains were discovered by a person fishing near the weed beds on April 27. Winnebago County authorities said the remains were still inside clothing but had degraded to a point where they couldn’t use fingerprints or dental records for positive identification.

