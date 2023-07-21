Home availability in the state needs to nearly double to balance the housing market

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to buy a home sadly, it’s not getting any easier in the near future. According to the Wisconsin Realtors’ Association, there would need to be nearly double the homes available in the state to make those prices cool down.

“It used to be that you could kind of casually look for homes,” said Austin Solomon, a realtor with The Solomon Group, Coldwell Banker Action.

Now, it’s a dog-eat-dog kind of market, with not enough homes to go around.

“One of the misconceptions is that people believe that because of the rising interest rates, prices must be coming down and that isn’t the case,” said Solomon.

Demand is just too high and there is such a shortage of houses, prices aren’t dropping.

Solomon said right now Marathon County area has about 280 homes for sale.

“2020, 2021 we probably were in that range of 400 to 600 homes on the market,” said Solomon.

Why so few? For a few reasons, millennials are primarily looking for homes and they’re the largest generation.

“Baby boomers are a pretty healthy generation. As a consequence they’ve decided to age in place a bit longer than previous generations did,” said David Clark, a consultant with Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Mortgage rates aren’t helping those who already have a home looking to move.

“If they were to sell in this market and buy another home, even a smaller home, they’re going to be buying at much higher mortgage rates so in a sense they are locked into their current residences until the mortgage rates come down,” said Clark.

Right now it’s a sellers’ market, they have the upper hand. Ideally, the market would be balanced.

“A balanced market where there’s no sellers or buyers advantage would be about 6 months of available supply. We’ve currently got about 3.1 months of available supply,” said Clark.

That’s in the badger state. Numbers from the Wisconsin Realtors’ Association say right now it’s only close to balanced for homes more than $500,000. They need 1.8% more inventory to balance and they’re currently at 5.9 months of available supply.

As for those looking in the $200,000 to $350,000 range, they need 131% more available inventory to get them to balance which means more than double the inventory.

Solomon said the most popular range in Marathon County is under 275.

For the lowest range $125,000 to just under $200,000, they need 181% more available inventory to balance. That’s almost triple the available inventory

“A lot of people are asking, when is the market going to flip from a sellers market to a buyers market,” said Solomon.

The first supply will have to go up. That could mean the older generation moving from their current homes with family or assisted living to free up homes. As well as building more homes. And mortgage rates will need to go down so people aren’t locked into their current homes.

Solomon said it’s tough to know when they’ll occur, but Clark said the market will eventually work itself out.

According to Clark, it takes time for the market to balance. In the meantime, experts will be carefully monitoring the national economy.

While nobody certainly wants to see a recession, Clark said it would actually cool demand and improve inventory and in turn, help balance the market and bring those prices down.

