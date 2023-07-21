Gov. Evers sets record with over 1,000 pardons

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has granted over 1,000 pardons in four years, setting a new record for a Wisconsin governor.

His administration announced 96 more pardons Friday, bringing the total to 1,029. No other governor issued more than 1,000 pardons. The closest was Gov. Julius Heil, a one-term governor who pardoned 943 people between 1939 and 1943. Evers’s predecessor, Scott Walker, eliminated the pardon advisory board and made a point of not giving clemency to anyone during his two terms.

Almost half of the 96 pardons (45) involved people who committed crimes as teenagers. Thirty-eight of the pardons involved selling or possessing marijuana. Seventy-six were for crimes committed over 20 years ago -- including 16 where over three decades have passed. One man stole a truck as a teen over 50 years ago and sought a pardon after retiring as a driver and mechanic.

In a number of pardons, the governor’s office notes they were supported by the court and/or he district attorney. Many of the people are mentioned as having steady jobs, earning college degrees or learning trade skills, raising families and working to better their community.

A pardon doesn’t remove a conviction from a person’s record. It does restore their right to vote, own a gun, hold public office, and to hold various licenses. Even though their crimes still show up on background checks, applicants often say having clemency makes them more attractive to employers.

In his first year as governor, Evers issued an executive order re-establishing the pardon advisory board. People can’t seek a pardon for at least 5 years after serving their time and can’t have any criminal charges pending. Evers also set a precedent that people on the sex offender registry aren’t eligible for pardons. In 2021, another executive order placed stricter limits on when a person could request a pardon and what crimes were eligible.

Although the governor’s own orders require that the person was convicted of nonviolent crimes, there are exceptions. One woman who received clemency was involved in a physical altercation more than a decade ago. Since then, she’s earned a degree in criminal justice, owns an ice cream shop, and volunteers for at-risk youth groups and anti-violence programs. The district attorney’s office supported her pardon.

As provided to Action 2 News (names are listed alphabetically):

Gov. Evers granted pardons to the following people:

• Marian Adams was involved in the sale of a controlled substance nearly two decades ago. Dedicated to furthering her education, Adams obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management and entrepreneurship, which she used to start her own restaurant and catering company.

• Kim Alexander was found in possession of a sawed-off rifle over two decades ago. Since then, Alexander has owned and operated a bicycle shop with his spouse, and he volunteers in his community.

• Christopher Anderson was in his 20s when police found him in possession of a controlled substance on several occasions in the 1990s and early 2000s. Anderson now resides out of state and owns and operates a trucking business.

• Shannon Armstrong was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of a controlled substance over two decades ago. Armstrong now works as a melting technician for a precision casting manufacturer. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Brian Aspenleiter was a teenager when police found him in possession of cannabis. Now nearly three decades later, Aspenleiter resides out of state and works as a sanitation specialist for a municipality.

• Steven Austreng was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over two decades ago. Now a father, Austreng has maintained steady employment in welding, and the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Armondo Blair was found in possession of cannabis, and years later, officers discovered a handgun in his residence. Now, almost two decades later, Blair has maintained steady employment in the metal and fabrication field.

• Shirley Boyd sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant over a decade ago. A devoted mother, Boyd lives with her family and has obtained an associate and bachelor’s degree.

• Stephen Brooks was a teenager when police found him in possession of cannabis. Nearly three decades later, Brooks has taken courses to further his education in the information technology and security field. The Court supports his pardon.

• LaShana Buckner was a teenager and experiencing homelessness when she stole and used someone else’s credit card. Nearly three decades later, Buckner now works in human services. The Court supports her pardon.

• Patrick Burks was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over three decades ago. Now, Burks volunteers in his community as a youth sports coach and works in local government. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Casey Cammack resisted arrest over a decade ago, and officers discovered he was in possession of cannabis and illegally obtained prescription medications. Since then, Cammack has maintained steady employment in construction and assists on his family’s farm.

• Mary Canady was in her early 20s when officers found her in possession of a controlled substance nearly two decades ago. Active in her local healthcare community, Canady obtained her associate and bachelor’s degrees in human services and holds a license in practical nursing (LPN). The Court supports her pardon.

• Heather Cardona was a teenager when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer nearly three decades ago. Now a grandmother, Cardona works as a kitchen manager and volunteers for local community events.

• Kevin Carlson was a teenager when officers found him in possession of cannabis more than two decades ago. Now a father of two, Carlson has obtained an associate degree in applied science and maintained steady employment as a laboratory technician.

• Fernando Chang was a teenager when he sold cannabis to a confidential informant. Twenty years later, Chang has maintained steady employment and earned an associate degree in hospitality management.

• Albert Charles was in his 20s when he arranged the sale of a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Over two decades later, Charles lives out of state, and he has obtained an architectural glass and metal technician certification. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Michael Colborn sold cannabis to a confidential informant nearly two decades ago. Now living out of state, Colborn has completed an apprenticeship in fire sprinkler fitting and obtained his UA Star Master Sprinkler license.

• Tyron Cross was a teenager when he aided in a burglary, and he was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of cannabis nearly three decades ago. Now, Cross resides with his family, and he has obtained a certified nursing assistant (CNA) license. The Court supports his pardon.

• Mark Dahl was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant. Nearly three decades later, Dahl lives with his family and has successfully maintained employment in the fire protection field.

• Janelle Dickerson was in her 20s when she was found in possession of cannabis more than two decades ago. Now, Dickerson resides with family and helps care for her grandchildren. The Court supports her pardon.

• Nicholas Driessen was a teenager when he sold cannabis to a confidential informant. More than a decade later, Driessen is a father of two and has maintained employment and volunteered for stateside mission trips.

• David Felder was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer over four decades ago. Now a father and grandfather, Felder recently retired from a career as a machinist.

• David Geiger stole jewelry from a friend’s house nearly two decades ago. He now works in surgical and medical equipment repair.

• Christopher Gleason sold a controlled substance over 20 years ago. Now, Gleason resides with his family and owns and operates a construction company.

• Clarissa Green was a teenager when she engaged in a physical altercation with several other people. More than a decade later, Green has now obtained an associate degree in criminal justice. She owns and operates an ice cream shop and volunteers for a number of at-risk youth groups, women’s support groups, and anti-violence programs. The district attorney’s office supports her pardon.

• David Green stole a credit card and purchased furniture over three decades ago. Green is now a buildings and grounds manager for a church, through which he also volunteers in the community.

• LaDela Greer was in his 20s when police found cannabis in his residence over two decades ago. Dedicated to furthering his education, Greer has since obtained an associate degree and bachelor’s degree, and he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in special education. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Mark Harle was a teenager when the police found him with cannabis over two decades ago. Since then, Harle has worked in welding and robotics programming. The Court supports his pardon.

• Dawn Harper was a teenager when officers found a controlled substance in her residence. Over two decades later, Harper lives with her children, and she has obtained several professional certifications and operates a cleaning service. The Court supports her pardon.

• Tammy Harris was a teenager when she stole from a bank while employed there nearly four decades ago. Since then, Harris has earned an associate and a bachelor’s degree and has been awarded for her substantial volunteer work for her community.

• Samantha Hayward was in her 20s when she sold cannabis to an undercover officer on several occasions nearly 20 years ago. Since then, Hayward has earned an associate degree in global business and has maintained steady employment.

• Diana Higgenbottom was in her 20s when she stole checks from her employers over two decades ago. Since then, Higgenbottom has earned an associate degree in communications, maintained steady employment for 14 years, and actively volunteers in her community.

• Fatimah Hooper was in her 20s when she cashed several forged checks over two decades ago. Now, Hooper lives with her family and owns an in-home care business. The Court supports her pardon.

• Jeffrey Horn was in his 20s when police intercepted a package sent to him that contained cannabis. Since then, Horn has maintained steady employment as a press operator for a printing services company. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Joel Irizarry participated in the burglary of several residences over two decades ago. Now, Irizarry lives with his family and volunteers with a local recreation center. The Court supports his pardon.

• Sabrina Jackson was in her 20s when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Over two decades later, Jackson is a mother and grandmother, and she has earned her associate degree and is employed as a CNA.

• Michael Jake twice sold cannabis to a confidential informant over three decades ago. Now, Jake has maintained employment as a heavy equipment operator and is a member of his local union.

• Jarrett Jennerjahn sold cannabis to a confidential informant on several occasions more than two decades ago. Today, Jennerjahn lives with his family and has worked for the same company.

• Rodney Johnson was in his 20s when he stole a friend’s car. Two decades later, Johnson is an activities director for a senior living facility and has also mentored youth.

• Kevin Karcher was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Over two decades later, Karcher works in sales.

• Benjamin Kottke was a teenager when he burglarized a business more than two decades ago. Now, Kottke lives with his family and owns and operates a construction company. The Court supports his pardon.

• Odysseas Ladopoulos was a teenager when he participated in the sale of a controlled substance. Over two decades later, Ladopoulos now owns a restaurant and volunteers with his community.

• Ronald Lawrence Jr. was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer over two decades ago. Now a stepfather and foster parent, Lawrence has obtained technical diplomas in networking administration and web programming.

• Michael Leonard was found growing cannabis in his residence by police over a decade ago. Leonard now works as a manager in a pizza restaurant, where he has been employed since 1986. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Jeanne Levy was a teenager when officers found cannabis in her residence over 30 years ago. Now a mother of four, Levy has obtained her CNA license and has maintained employment in healthcare and caregiving. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support her pardon.

• Chiquita Lewis was in her 20s when officers found controlled substances at her residence over two decades ago. Lewis has since obtained her bachelor’s degree and has maintained successful employment in the healthcare field.

• Russell Mackenzie was a teenager when he broke into a garage nearly two decades ago. Mackenzie has since obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and is a certified qualified electrical worker.

• Over a decade ago, officers discovered Jeffery Marg growing cannabis. Marg now works in real estate and has volunteered his time to sponsoring and fundraising for local causes.

• Dommont Martin was a teenager when he sold an undercover officer a controlled substance, and about six years later, officers found him in possession of controlled substances. Over two decades later, Martin is now a father, and he works in childcare.

• Mario Martin was a teenager when he participated in the sale of a controlled substance over two decades ago. Martin has since obtained his GED.

• More than two decades ago, officers found cannabis in Barry Mataya’s residence. Now, Mataya resides with his family and has maintained steady employment as a machinist with the same company for over 40 years.

• Crystal Mellor was a teenager when she used other individuals’ credit card numbers and personal information. Two decades later, Mellor is now a school bus driver and owns her own small business.

• Craig Michels sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer over three decades ago. Michael is now a successful electrician and is vice president of an electrical contracting company. He received robust support for his pardon from family and community members.

• Jessica Moehlman was a teenager when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer on more than one occasion. Now, over a decade later, Moehlman works in human services and has obtained a bachelor’s degree in human resources management.

• Haseenah Muhammad was in her 20s when she purchased a firearm for her friend, who had been convicted of a felony. Nearly two decades later, Muhammad has maintained employment in customer service and spends her time volunteering with a domestic violence prevention and intervention services provider. Both the Court and the district attorney’s office support her pardon.

• Sterling Odom was a teenager when he cashed a fraudulent check over two decades ago. Odom now works as a professional photographer, and both the Court and the district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Wendell Owen was found growing cannabis by police more than two decades ago. Now a grandfather, Owen has maintained steady employment and resides with family.

• Shilah Pagel was a teenager when she sold prescription drugs to a confidential informant on two occasions over a decade ago. Now, Pagel works for an aromatherapy supply store and actively volunteers in her community through local ministries.

• Anthony Piazza was in his 20s when officers found cannabis at his residence. Over a decade later, Piazza has obtained two bachelor’s degrees and now resides with family and manages a jewelry store. The district attorney’s office and members of local law enforcement support his pardon.

• Matthew Porter was a teenager when he fled and eluded police while driving an ATV. Nearly two decades later, Porter lives with his family and owns and operates a construction company. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Steven Potter was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer on more than one occasion over two decades ago. Potter has obtained a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication and works as a reporter. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Shawn Promer was a teenager when he purchased cannabis from a confidential informant. Nearly three decades later, Promer resides with family, and he owns and operates a drywall and plastering business.

• Angelo Quiles was found in possession of a controlled substance over two decades ago. Quiles has maintained steady employment, and both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Michael Roeder was a teenager when he stole a vehicle from a dealership nearly three decades ago. Roeder lives with his family and has since obtained an associate degree in radiography.

• Todd Rogers fled and eluded officers in a vehicle over two decades ago. Rogers has since maintained steady employment and obtained several technical diplomas.

• Eric Rueger was a teenager when he burglarized a chocolate shop and fraudulently used someone else’s bank card. Nearly two decades later, Rueger lives with his family, has obtained his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), and works as a delivery driver for a lumber company. Both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Brian Santos was a teenager when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer two decades ago. Santos now resides out of state, owns and operates a small business, and is active in his local community.

• Wayne Shalander stored stolen vehicles in an attempted insurance fraud scheme over three decades ago. Shalander is now retired from a career in window manufacturing and resides with family. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Stanley Slaney was found growing cannabis in his residence a decade ago. Slaney now owns and operates several businesses in the logging and trucking industries and works to give back to his community.

• Stacey Smiter was in his early 20s when police found him in possession of cannabis on several occasions. Over a decade later, Smiter has since earned his associate degree. The Court supports his pardon.

• Kenneth Spruell was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer, and several years later, police found him in possession of cannabis. Over two decades later, Spruell volunteers in his community and resides with his family. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Allen Stauber was in his 20s when he sold cannabis to an undercover officer. Over three decades later, Stauber is a father and has built a successful career in construction and project management. The Court supports his pardon.

• Reginald Stephens resisted arrest after officers found him in possession of cannabis and another controlled substance. Over two decades later, Stephens now helps coach basketball and mentor youth. He finished a Journeyman Carpenter apprenticeship and has been a member of his local carpenters union for about two decades.

• Richard Stevens was a teenager when he stole a truck over five decades ago. Stevens is now a grandfather and is retired from a career as a mechanic and driver.

• Robert Stevens stole prescription medication while employed as a pharmacist nearly two decades ago. Stevens has since regained a limited pharmacist license, and the Court supports his pardon.

• David Stokes was in his 20s when officers found him in possession of cannabis more than a decade ago. Stokes is now working in the insurance field and lives with family. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Travis Stritzel was found with cannabis in his residence two decades ago. Stritzel has since maintained steady employment with a custom sheet metal company, and both the Court and district attorney’s office support his pardon.

• Patrick Swenson was in his 20s when he sold a controlled substance to a confidential informant over twenty years ago. Swenson has since obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration and works as a finance manager for a car dealership.

• Justin Thomas was in his early 20s when he participated in the sale of a controlled substance two decades ago. Thomas has since maintained steady employment as a mechanic.

• William Thomas was in his early 20s when police found him in possession of cannabis on several occasions. Now over a decade later, Thomas has obtained his associate degree. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office supports his pardon.

• Victor Tovar Jr. was found in possession of cannabis and a firearm nearly two decades ago. Tovar has since completed cosmetology school and now owns a barber shop. The Court supports his pardon.

• Eric Tremelling was a teenager when police found him in possession of a controlled substance nearly three decades ago. Now residing out of state with family, Tremelling has since obtained two associate degrees and a bachelor’s degree. He works in software and volunteers in his community.

• Noah Villarreal was a teenager when he and others broke into a bowling alley and stole a candy bar and a safe. Nearly two decades later, Villarreal now works as a foreman for a construction company.

• Daniel Voss was a teenager when officers found him with cannabis, and a couple of months later, Voss attempted to elude police in his vehicle. Voss now owns and operates a tree service business and serves as a mentor to those who struggle with substance use disorder.

• Daniel Wakefield was in his 30s when police found cannabis at his residence. Wakefield is now retired after having worked in local government for over three decades. The district attorney’s office supports his pardon.

• Simon Warren twice sold a controlled substance nearly three decades ago. Warren now owns and operates a coffee shop, and the district attorney’s office and other prominent community members support his pardon.

• Dale Watson was a teenager when he and others broke into a shed, stole a golf cart, and later damaged it. Now, more than two decades later, Watson has maintained steady employment for a graphics company. The victim supports his pardon.

• Angela Wilkerson-Sanchez was in her 20s when officers found a controlled substance in her residence. Nearly two decades later, Wilkerson-Sanchez has earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and actively volunteers through her employer, a youth home and crisis intervention center. The Court supports her pardon.

• Michael Wilkins was a teenager when he and others robbed a convenience store at gunpoint and, years later, burglarized an apartment. Over two decades later, Wilkins is now a grandfather and is an operations manager for a gutter installation company.

• Mikhail Williams was a teenager when she cashed a stolen check. Over two decades later, Williams has maintained employment for a local newspaper and operates a small breakfast business.

• Ronnie Williams was in his 20s when officers found a controlled substance in his residence over two decades ago. Williams has since earned his CDL and has maintained steady employment as a truck driver.

• Corey Wilson was a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer, and years later, officers again found him in possession of a controlled substance. In the three decades since, Wilson has earned his master’s degree in criminal justice and is now employed as a probation officer. Active in his community, he has volunteered as a youth advocate and with a reentry services organization. The district attorney’s office and notable community leaders support his pardon.

• Scott Wojcik was a teenager when he and a friend broke into a house and stole spare change and power tools, and later, he and the same friend broke into a closed shoe factory, again taking power tools and items from a vending machine. Wojcik is now a grandfather and has maintained employment with a railroad company for over three decades.

• Johnson Yang was a teenager when he broke into a residence and stole a vehicle with others to elude police. Over two decades later, Johnson runs a farm out of state, where he resides with family.

• Yee Yang was a teenager when he stole a vehicle with others and fired a gun into the air. Over two decades later, Yang has obtained an associate degree in computer networking.

