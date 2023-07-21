Gas main struck, prompting evacuation in Oostburg

Oostburg neighborhood evacuated after a gas main was struck
Oostburg neighborhood evacuated after a gas main was struck
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OOSTBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood in Oostburg was evacuated Friday morning after a gas main was struck.

The fire department was dispatched to the area of 10th Street and Main Ave. The utility, WE Energies, requested an evacuation of homes between 9th and 10th streets between Michigan and Aspen avenues.

People who need a place to go during the evacuation can go to Oostburg Village Hall on Minnesota Ave. If you need assistance, call (920) 459-3112 for the Oostburg Fire Department.

