Former Green Bay teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting 2nd-grade students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay elementary school teacher convicted of sexually assaulting his students received what could amount to a life sentence in prison.

A jury convicted David Villareal in April on all of the charges -- first-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 using threats (count 1), two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 (counts 2 and 3), and repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child (count 4).

Friday, a judge sentenced Villareal, who’s 48, to 50 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision:

Count 1: 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision;

Count 2: 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision after serving his time for count 1;

Count 3: 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, at the same time as his sentence for count 2;

Count 4: 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, also concurrent to his sentence for count 2.

Villareal could have received 60 years in prison on each of the three first-degree sexual assault charges and 40 years on the repeated sexual assault charge.

Villareal was arrested in April 2021. Prosecutors say a former student from Baird Elementary school came forward Villareal patted or squeezed her buttocks or thighs every day. She also said he made inappropriate comments complimenting her or her older sister and said he hoped her mother would get a divorce so he could date her mom. The girl said she came forward after she started having nightmares and talking with her best friend, who said the same thing happened to her.

Another former student said Villareal touched or slapped her butt. When she raised accusations, the school had her meet with the teacher to confront him, which made her uncomfortable and she always felt the teacher was glaring at her. Her mother took her out of Baird shortly after that.

Villareal testified in his own defense, vehemently denying all of the accusations. He was the defense’s only witness. The jury only deliberated for one hour before reaching its verdicts.

