Flags lowered to half-staff for former Sheboygan lawmaker

State of Wisconsin photo of Michael Endsley, who represented Assembly District 26 from 2011 to...
State of Wisconsin photo of Michael Endsley, who represented Assembly District 26 from 2011 to 2015(Wisconsin State Assembly)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Evers ordered flags around the state lowered to half-staff on Saturday, July 22, to honor a former state lawmaker.

Michael Endsley represented the Sheboygan area in state Assembly District 26. He served two terms, from 2011 to 2015.

He was diagnosed in 2014 with Mild Cognitive Impairment, which led to early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Endsley died on July 13 at the age of 61.

“He was a hardworking businessman, dedicated public servant, avid history buff, enthusiastic Green Bay Packers fan, and by all accounts, a great father and friend to all those who knew him,” Gov. Evers wrote, sending his condolences to Endsley’s family. “He will be missed.”

The flag order says Endsley spent time educating others about Alzheimer’s and helping people affected by dementia.

Memorial services will be held Saturday in Sheboygan Falls.

The flag order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

