All you need to know about the 41st Annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A big event is happening Friday along the lakeshore.

The 41st Annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament started last Friday and runs through noon this Sunday.

It’s one of the largest fishing contests in North America and last year the K/D lured a record number of entrants with more than 3,300.

First prize is $15,000 cash, a mount of the winning catch and a custom-made salmon ring. More than $50,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

Joining us in the video above to talk about this year’s salmon derby is tournament coordinator Kevin Naze.

