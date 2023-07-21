AFTERNOON SPOTTY STORMS THROUGH WEEKEND, HEAT WAVE LIKELY NEXT WEEK

You’ll see a repetitious weather pattern developing as we head into the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny through Sunday. However, as we heat up into each afternoon, you’ll notice clouds bubbling up into the sky. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the warm and increasingly humid air. While these storms are not expected to be severe, they may have lightning and brief downpours. However, your weekend will not be a washout... Just keep your eyes to the skies if you have any afternoon plans.

Humidity has decreased despite temperatures rising. Highs will be in the lower 80s, but it won’t be all that sticky. To the chagrin of many, our dew points will slowly rise this weekend and into early next week...

Speaking of next week, we continue to track a developing heat wave... Some of the historic hot weather in the western United States is going to spread to the east as the jet stream pushes north towards southern Canada. While we won’t have record heat in northeast Wisconsin, we are expecting hot high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. When you consider the humidity, the forecast heat index looks to spike in the upper 90s. It’s safe to say the hottest weather so far this summer, will arrive during the middle of AirVenture in Oshkosh.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SE/S 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not humid. Afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: An early evening thundershower, then fair skies. A mild night. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, then scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 93 LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Thunderstorms arrive late. HIGH: 95

