Woman dies after crash in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 78-year-old woman died after a crash in the Town of Little Suamico, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Emergency responders went to the scene of a reported crash late Wednesday afternoon on US Highway 41/141 and CTH S.

The sheriff’s office said an SUV operated by a 70-year-old Green Bay man was traveling south on USH 41/141 at a high rate of speed and rear ended a car which had been slowed to a stop due to merging traffic in the construction zone, pushing both vehicles into the median barrier.

According to the sheriff’s office, car was operated by a 47-year-old Appleton man and was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The SUV had three family member passengers along with the driver; a 78-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old woman.

The 78 year old passenger of the SUV sustained life threating injuries and was taken to a local area hospital, where the sheriff’s office said she later died from her injuries. No other injuries were reported.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

