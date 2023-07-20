Weston woman now missing 3 months, sheriff’s department still investigating

Tara Jane Sullivan
Tara Jane Sullivan(Marathon County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Three months have now passed since the mysterious disappearance of a 47-year-old Weston woman.

Tara Sullivan was discovered to be missing on April 18. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says numerous searches have been conducted and multiple leads and pieces of evidence have been examined that have not led authorities to Tara’s location or the reason for her disappearance.

“We’ve exhausted many of the traditional paths we would take with an investigation of this nature,” shared Captain of Investigations Jeff Stefonek of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “As we work to advance our investigation, we continue to ask the community for assistance in locating Tara and bringing her home safely. Please watch for Tara and share any new tips or information with our office.”

Sullivan is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 128 pounds, with green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description are unknown. She is known to be without her vehicle, cell phone, and purse, including her identification, credit cards, and cash.

A poster has been made available for those wishing to continue to aid in the search for Tara. The poster can be printed or shared digitally from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults website.

Anyone who has had contact with Sullivan since April 1 is encouraged to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator. If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
Five charged in Ripon OD case
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
DOT camera watches traffic backup on Highway 172 after a crash in the construction zone
Crashes become a serious problem in Highway 172 construction
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Latest News

School bus in the Fox Valley
Fox Valley school districts are urgently seeking bus drivers
School bus in the Fox Valley
With the new school year approaching, some districts are still looking for bus drivers
Small Towns in Athelstane
SMALL TOWNS: Now that is a career - 67 years building fireplaces all over the Northwoods
Sanimax in Howard
Sanimax Plant in Howard cited after employee was injured in January
Polka Band in Pulaski, July 2023
Polka, food and fun - Polish traditions are cherished in Pulaski.