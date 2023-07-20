UW-Oshkosh alum Fravert teams up with D3 players at The Basketball Tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Basketball Tournament tips off this week, and for the third straight year UW-Oshkosh alum Adam Fravert will be among those representing Division III on the floor.

Fravert was a key part of the Titans national championship team back in 2019, and has played the last three years over seas with Melilla in Spain’s LEB Silver league. This summer he is once again teaming up with We Are D3, a squad made up of former Division III players turned pros.

“It’s awesome being able to like. Represent this, this team. and like just Division 3 the last 3 years it’s been awesome. I’ve been a lot of great people. Being able to talk to these guys, like see them now like over the summer. It’s not in the Tbt, like in just random tournaments. See them playing in other leagues and like, see them excel in their career, too. Yeah, I’m just taking advantage of it,” said Adam Fravert.

The Marshfield, Wis. native and his D3 teammates will square off with top seeded Mass Street, a team comprised of Kansas alums, on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

“Yeah, it’s crazy to think about that, but we’re trying hard to not think about that. They’re basketball players just like us. They do the same thing we do. A lot of those guys just finished pro careers overseas too. Both of us are professionals and we can’t of let the hype of them being Kansas get in our heads,” said Fravert.

The key to moving to the second of the million dollar tournament is mental as much as anything.

“We’ve just got to be aggressive. We can’t be thinking too hard, like, they’re going to be aggressive. We can’t be like scared of these guys at all like cause they’re going to come at us. They’re not scared of us, obviously, and we’ve got we got to match their energy,” said Fravert.

