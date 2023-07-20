SUMMER SPOTTY STORMS THROUGH WEEKEND, A HEAT WAVE COMING?

Showers and storms wrapped up this morning bringing a decent amount of rain for some areas while other areas including Green Bay only got a trace. Skies will continue to be partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. With low pressure still spinning nearby, a few more thundershowers may “pop up” in the warmth of the afternoon. Severe weather is NOT expected, but some thundershowers may have lightning and brief downpours. Any thundershowers will end by sunset, as skies clear out... The forecast is looking dry for the kick off to Pulaski Polka Days!

While it won’t be quite as warm as yesterday with highs mainly in the 70s, it’s still going to feel somewhat humid. Northwest winds continue to pick up speed and could gust to 25 mph. That breeze will slowly bring down the humidity tonight. It might be a good time to open up the windows for some fresh air when you wake up tomorrow morning.

Additional pop-up storms are possible the next few afternoons... Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have rain chances, but most of those days will be dry. Our weekend highs will be in the low to middle 80s. The humidity will gradually creep back up into early next week.

As we first alerted you days ago, there’s hot weather on the horizon. Highs may soar into the 90s by the middle of next week. If you and your family plan on going to EAA AirVenture next week, plan on having fun, but be also ready to handle the heat.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 1 PM THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY NIGHT

TODAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NW/N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A spotty t-storm possible. Breezy and still humid. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Humidity gradually drops. Patchy fog NORTH? LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower possible. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91

