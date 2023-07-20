Study: Rapid flu tests benefited those living in nursing homes

A new study from UW School of Medicine and Public health shows rapid on-site testing for influenza at nursing homes helped prevent outbreaks.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study from UW School of Medicine and Public health shows rapid on-site testing for influenza at nursing homes helped prevent outbreaks.

The testing benefited those living at the nursing homes as it allowed earlier detection of outbreaks faster treatment and lower hospitalization rates.

The nursing homes that did rapid testing saw a decline in emergency room visits by 22 percent and hospitalizations go down by 21 percent.

“Well, our oldest citizens and people living in long term care facilities are at the highest risk for bad outcomes for influenza. What oftentimes is seen as a mild illness in children and adults and our older adults can result in life threatening complications and can result in death as well,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

For those who participated in the study any resident who had two symptoms, or more were tested and got the sample back in 15 minutes to 12 hours.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five charged in Ripon OD case
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
DOT camera watches traffic backup on Highway 172 after a crash in the construction zone
Crashes become a serious problem in Highway 172 construction
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Latest News

Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison
Lawmakers in Wisconsin are looking at bill defining what a "Strip Search" is.
Police are at Friar House Flats, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating death of two-year-old at residence
Cindy Schulz-Juedes in court
Murderer possibly killed in prison, according to police
3 Brilliant Minutes on July 20, 2023
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Whether Covid symptoms are severe or not - it's all in the genes.
Art will fill the streets of Appleton this weekend.
Art at the Park this weekend at City Park in Appleton