Study: Rapid flu tests benefited those living in nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study from UW School of Medicine and Public health shows rapid on-site testing for influenza at nursing homes helped prevent outbreaks.

The testing benefited those living at the nursing homes as it allowed earlier detection of outbreaks faster treatment and lower hospitalization rates.

The nursing homes that did rapid testing saw a decline in emergency room visits by 22 percent and hospitalizations go down by 21 percent.

“Well, our oldest citizens and people living in long term care facilities are at the highest risk for bad outcomes for influenza. What oftentimes is seen as a mild illness in children and adults and our older adults can result in life threatening complications and can result in death as well,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

For those who participated in the study any resident who had two symptoms, or more were tested and got the sample back in 15 minutes to 12 hours.

