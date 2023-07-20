The Pulaski Polka Days are kicking off with dance, food and fun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to put on the dancing shoes for the 44th annual event drawing thousands of people to Pulaski.

Experts say that the key to the perfect polka dance performance is small steps, and, more importantly, having fun while at it.

Pulaski is the heart of this well-known Polish celebration, with more than twenty bands and tents of traditional polka dances.

“It’s a family event, bring out the kids, and then you’re going to have a real good time,” said Harold Otto, Pulaski Polka Days Coordinator.

Beginners can learn the polka for free from professional dance coaches like Duane and Robin Wilks.

“Just try it. People don’t care if you don’t know how to dance, as long as you’re having fun,” said Robin Wilks.

Even if you are not much of a dancer - there’s also an arts and crafts fair, a polka worship service, a garden walk, and a $2,000 cash raffle. Plus: Tents full of traditional Polish food, with a famous crowd favorite.

“The pierogis are number one. We’ll have difficulty tonight in keeping pierogis stocked,” explained Kaleb Santy, Pulaski FFA Adviser, Polka Days Board Member Volunteer.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, admission is $5. On Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, it’ll be$20. On Sunday, July 23 admission will be free.

“It’s been a great thing. The music is awesome, the people are fantastic. The food is great. It’s a great way to be a part of the community and enjoy an annual celebration our town has,” Kaleb Santy remarked.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.