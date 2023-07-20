Plan your fun: Outagamie County Fair and Pulaski Polka Days

The Outagamie County Fair and Pulaski Polka Days both run through Sunday
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski Polka Days are kicking off Thursday. The four-day festival brings thousands of visitors to hear some of the best Polka music from around the world.

Pulaski Polka Days starts at 4 p.m. at Pulaski Community Park. The music and dancing continues through Sunday night. There are fireworks Thursday at dusk and a parade on Sunday at 11 a.m. on St. Augustine Street and Pulaski Street.

The Outagamie County Fair is also underway. It started Wednesday, opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, and continues until Sunday

The fairgrounds are on N. Main St. in Seymour. You’ll find carnival rides, animals, and live music. Grandstand events include tractor pulls, sprint cars, and a rodeo.

