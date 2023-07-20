OSHA proposes nearly $300,000 in fines for Sanimax plant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the Sanimax plant in Green Bay after an employee was injured in January.

OSHA inspectors visited the plant after an employee suffered severe burns from steam and hot oil when workers were trying to clear a pump blockage.

They determined Sanimax failed to implement hazardous energy control procedures at its Badgerland Drive facility.

The plant was also cited for fall dangers related to broken guardrails, failing to prevent explosion hazards caused by the buildup of combustible dust, and dangers related to electrical hazards.

In total, Sanimax was cited for 10 safety and health violations and OSHA has proposed nearly $300,000 in fines.

