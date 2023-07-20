Oneida Nation in Wisconsin celebrates bicentennial next week

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation is celebrating the 200th anniversary of planting roots in Wisconsin.

According to their Cultural Heritage Department, members of the Oneida Nation traveled from their homelands in eastern New York State in the early 1820s as federal and state treaties and policies reduced their land. They began arriving in northeast Wisconsin when it was part of the Michigan Territory. The Oneida Reservation was formally established by the Oneida Treaty in 1838.

Commemorative events are planned next week to mark the bicentennial year in Wisconsin and “recognize, honor and share the gifts of our people.”

They start Tuesday, July 25, with a sacred ceremony of burning tobacco and giving thanks to the Creator. It’s followed by a Dedication breakfast with the Brothertown Tribe, another tribe that moved from the East Coast to Wisconsin in the early 1800s, settling near Lake Winnebago.

Tuesday evening, starting at 5 p.m., is a National Treasures Award Banquet at the Radisson, recognizing Oneida who are masters in art, culture, traditions, and the Oneida language.

The Radisson will also host the Oneida History Conference on July 26 and 27, covering historic events for the Oneida from the 1800s to today.

Amelia Cornelius Culture Park, at State Highway 54 and County FF, will host more events Wednesday through Friday, July 26-28, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Speakers will share stories of history and culture. Artists will show painting, basketry, beadwork, and silversmithing. There will also be cultural vendors and food stands.

Saturday, July 29, is a Family Fun Day at the Norbert Hill Center, with events starting at 10 a.m. and capping off with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

There is also a week-long scavenger hunt starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, and continuing until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

More details about the Oneida bicentennial, including a complete schedule of events, can be found here on the Oneida Nation website.

