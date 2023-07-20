Lawmakers consider school strip search bill

The bill was prompted by an incident in Suring where six students were ordered to strip down to their underwear in a search for vapes
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Assembly committee is meeting Thursday and will discuss plans to reform searching children in schools.

The Assembly Committee on Education is discussing a variety of topics, including an issue prompted by an incident at Suring High School last year where six girls, ages 14 to 17, were ordered to strip to their underwear to search for vape devices. The superintendent of Suring schools resigned. A judge dismissed charges against her.

The district attorney initially declined to file charges, saying the law defines strip searches as exposing a student’s private areas. Assembly Bill 108, authored by two local lawmakers, would loosen the definition to include searching students in their underwear.

The education committee hearing starts at 10 a.m. in Madison.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five charged in Ripon OD case
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
DOT camera watches traffic backup on Highway 172 after a crash in the construction zone
Crashes become a serious problem in Highway 172 construction
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal
police lights file
Driver of passenger van dies after crash with dump truck, Grand Chute police said

Latest News

Church interior
Wisconsin Republicans pitch amendment to block church closures during emergencies
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest
The female student who allegedly injured the boy was disciplined, but the school district would...
Wisconsin school district can’t restrict bathrooms for transgender student, federal judge says
Judge rules that lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban can continue