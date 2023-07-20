Lawmakers consider school strip search bill

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Assembly committee is meeting Thursday and will discuss plans to reform searching children in schools.

The Assembly Committee on Education is discussing a variety of topics, including an issue prompted by an incident at Suring High School last year where six girls, ages 14 to 17, were ordered to strip to their underwear to search for vape devices. The superintendent of Suring schools resigned. A judge dismissed charges against her.

The district attorney initially declined to file charges, saying the law defines strip searches as exposing a student’s private areas. Assembly Bill 108, authored by two local lawmakers, would loosen the definition to include searching students in their underwear.

The education committee hearing starts at 10 a.m. in Madison.

