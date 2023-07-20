‘It was a little bit of a gut punch’: Taking the next steps after Kewaunee County Board denies new jail funding

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WBAY) - Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski was just three votes away from the Kewaunee County Board voting to approve the bid for building a new jail. A project that has been in the making for almost 20 years.

Needing 3/4 of the vote to pass the motion, it failed 12-8. Prior to that vote, the board voted in a majority of 12-8 in support of the new jail.

“I was very comforted in the fact that really the majority of the board voted in support of the jail,” Sheriff Joski said. “You know, that’s something. That’s a powerful statement. Where it became problematic was when it came to the financing.”

Sheriff Joski said he still sees the reason behind the split vote. He said it was unfortunate that they couldn’t arrive on one of the five financial options laid out for them that would’ve met both concerns: not dipping too bad into the fund balance and not adding too much more to the tax levy.

“So some didn’t want us to dip into the fund balances and some didn’t want us to take up more debt and so you have these two sort of polar opposites you’re trying to find a balance,” Sheriff Joski said.

In July 2022, the board voted 19-1 to allow the construction of the new jail, approving a $25.6 million bid. One year later, the new bid came in at $33 million due to the rise of inflation. The $8 million price jump was ultimately the reason why some board members turned down funding the jail.

Sheriff Joski said throughout all the discussions of the project, inflation was always a topic of concern.

“I don’t know anybody with any sense of logic that would’ve thought this project was exempt from those inflationary pressures,” Sheriff Joski said. “That to me is a frustrating part that somehow they were shocked that inflation impacted this project.”

According to the Sheriff, 20 years ago, Kewaunee County had a proposal of upgrading and/or replacing almost every county office for $14 million, which followed suit of what Door County and Green Lake County did.

Sheriff Joski said when the proposal was brought up again, he tried to do the Sheriff’s Department, the evidence building, and the jail. That bid came back at $35 million. By skimming back to just the jail, the cost went down to $21 million. He said as they tried to complete the project, inflation kept competing with them.

He said the disheartening part was feeling like he opened himself up for anyone to come and talk about the project, for it to then be turned down because people didn’t know enough information.

“I even put my cell phone number in the local paper,” Sheriff Joski said. “I don’t know what more I can do as sheriff than putting my cell phone out there for the community to come to me with any questions and then I’ve got board members saying, ‘Matt you know I’m really sorry. I didn’t have enough information’.”

Some board members suggest looking at the current jail to see whether putting more money into that facility, would extend its life. Sheriff Joski said hearing that was frustrating.

“We had worked that part of the discussion, the study, over multiple times and that building is not capable of solving our problem,” Sheriff Joski said. “The problem is not the roof. The problem is not plumbing. The problem is not the electricity. The problem is that the very construction and floor design is not compatible with current jail needs.”

Sheriff Joski said if they make too many changes the current exemptions they enjoy while operating under 1968 codes will go away. He said the current building is not capable of 2023 codes.

“I am going to work with our jail inspector and we are going to start making corrective actions that she has held back on these many years,” Sheriff Joski said. “Now I’m going to be working with her and we’re going to work with our staff and we’re going to start incorporating those corrections and it’s unfortunate because that is money not well spent.”

Sheriff Joski said he and county officials will be meeting this week along with the jail inspector to go over the next steps to try and get the project back on again.

