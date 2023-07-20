Inmate death at Taycheedah Correctional Institution under investigation

Prison Bars
Prison Bars(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac is under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department, authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday, correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC).

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and remains an active investigation.

Authorities didn’t release any other details.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five charged in Ripon OD case
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
DOT camera watches traffic backup on Highway 172 after a crash in the construction zone
Crashes become a serious problem in Highway 172 construction
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Latest News

Generic police lights
Woman dies after crash in Little Suamico
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie promoted "Barbie" at an event in Los Angeles (Jordan...
“Barbenheimer” mania hits theaters this weekend
Asphalt driveway
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Driveway repair scams
Pulaski Polka Days event
Plan your fun: Outagamie County Fair and Pulaski Polka Days