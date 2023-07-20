Inmate death at Taycheedah Correctional Institution under investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac is under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department, authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday, correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC).

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and remains an active investigation.

Authorities didn’t release any other details.

