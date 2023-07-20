Green Bay Police report 80 stolen or damaged cars since the start of the year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of the vehicles have been Hyundais and KIAs. Police Chief Chris Davis says the owners of those makes should check to see if their vehicles need software updates.

“We’ve seen some really concerning reckless driving behavior involving some of these stolen cars. This is especially concerning given the risk that it poses to other drivers and vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.”

Officers offer reminders on how to keep vehicles safe:

-Always use a garage if you have access to one

-Or at least park in a well-lit area

-Use an anti-theft locking device

-And be sure to lock your car when you leave it

-Always take your keys with you, don’t leave them on the dashboard or on the seats

-Don’t leave any valuables in plain sight

