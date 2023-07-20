Green Bay Police investigating death of two-year-old at residence

Police are at Friar House Flats, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Police are at Friar House Flats, Thursday, July 20, 2023.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the death of a two-year-old child at a residence in the 600 block of S. Irwin Avenue on the City’s east side.

Officers responded to the location on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said the child was found unconscious and not breathing. CPR was used before the child was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

This is currently an active scene. There is no known danger to the public, police said.

No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-239532. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

