DOT demonstrates safety devices amid increased Highway 172 crashes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DOT is taking steps to make you and your family safer in construction zones.

The DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention in construction zones after seeing crashes increase during the work on Highway 172. The highway between interstates 43 and 41 has seen an average of 19 crashes per month since work began, and the number of crashes last month was nearly double June of last year.

DOT engineers say more than two-thirds of crashes in the 172 construction zone this year were because of inattentive driving.

The Department of Transportation is partnering with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and several other agencies, making a push to reduce the number of work zone crashes and urge drivers to take it seriously.

They’ll be demonstrating some techniques they’re using and send a strong message to drivers at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Demonstrations of work zone safety tools will include guardian lights, which is a pilot project on 172 where highway workers wear lights on their vests.

There’s also a queue warning to alert drivers to backups to prevent rear-end collisions, and also high-tech cushions to stop high-speed crashes.

Of course there are also the obvious things: Wear your seat belt and put down your phone. Aside from that, be on the lookout for construction workers, obey the signs to slow down, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

There were 2,000 crashes in work zones across the state last year. The crashes resulted in 650 injuries and 8 deaths.

