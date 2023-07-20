CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Driveway repair scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning about driveway repair scams. It’s hearing numerous reports of homeowners being tricked out of their money.

In some cases, people lost thousands of dollars.

In the scam, work crews show up at your door unannounced. They say they’re working nearby, have leftover supplies, and offer you a “discount” if you’d like some work done on your driveway or they’d lose money on the unused supplies.

They often ask for payment upfront. And then you may never see them again, or the work they do is unprofessional and not worth the money you paid -- or worse, will cost you even more to repair their shoddy work.

The BBB says sometimes the scammers hem and haw about their company’s name and contact information, but sometimes they’re imposters using the name of a legitimate business.

The BBB offers this advice to avoid contractor scams:

Be wary of unsolicited offers. You might see this a lot with home repairs after an area is hit with storm damage. Don’t be pressured to accept an estimate for work when you didn’t initiate the contact.

Do your research. Search for the company name and the word “reviews” to see what people are saying about the contractor or use Search for the company name and the word “reviews” to see what people are saying about the contractor or use BBB.org to see if a contractor has a lot of complaints and negative reviews.

Get everything in writing. Don’t discuss payment until you’re promised what it’ll cost. Know the start and ending dates of work, and get a detailed description of what work will be done, payment arrangements, and warranties for the work and materials.

Stagger payments. Most contractors won’t ask for full payment upfront but will require a percentage of the total price to start the work. Stagger payments to make sure the work is satisfactory at various stages of the project.

Paying with a credit card is best. If you pay with cash, an app, or cryptocurrency there’s probably no way to get your money back if the contractor doesn’t do the work or defrauds you in some other way. Credit card companies offer you some protection. Don’t use a debit card -- it doesn’t offer the same level of protection. If you decide to pay by check, write it out to a company, not an individual.

