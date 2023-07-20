Brother of Grand Chute Town Supervisor faces felony drug charge

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News was first to report in March of 2022, investigators executed three search warrants on properties owned by supervisor Ron Wolff.

On July 19, 2023, we learned that drugs were found on one of the properties searched, including marijuana, cocaine, and psilocin, also known as magic mushrooms.

One of WBAY’s reporters spoke with Ron Wolff over the phone, hoping to get a response, but when he was asked about the drugs found on his property and the charges against his brother, he hung up.

When the authorities executed three search warrants against Supervisor Ron Wolff, a house in the 4800 block of North Richmond Street in Grand Chute was among the places searched.

According to court documents, a number of drugs were found inside, including nearly half a pound of marijuana, and nearly two pounds of gummies, containing THC.

The amount of cocaine and mushrooms found weighed out, at a small amount.

Investigators say Wolff’s brother, Herbert, told them, the drugs were his, and part of a “stash” he claimed was for personal use.

However, because of the quantity of the THC found, investigators wrote: “There is probably cause to believe that the THC was being held for the purpose of delivery.”

Just six months before the Department of Justice (DOJ) searched the property, Action 2 News investigated a complaint suggesting that Wolff wasn’t a town resident and instead lived in Nichols.

During that time, the town clerk confirmed that Wolff’s voting address was changed before he ran for office to the North Richmond Street address. Wolff confirmed that information during a town board meeting.

“I have a residence at 4801 North Richmond Street. That is my residence. People ask me about my wife, and personal life, and about that, it is my personal life,” said Ron Wolff, Grand Chute Supervisor.

Wolff is also facing a felony charge of his own, tied to a public contract, for a landscaping business he owned.

Both of these cases will go before an Outagamie County judge in August of 2023.

