“Barbenheimer” mania hits theaters this weekend

States where the most people are discussing the movies "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer"
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One movie is based on the world of Barbie dolls. The other movie is based on the creation of the atomic bomb. Two very different movies make their nationwide debuts in theaters this weekend, and many filmgoers plan to see them both.

The pop culture phenom has become known as Barbenheimer, a portmanteau of the movies’ titles, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

“Barbie” stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll who’s suffering an identity crisis in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, with Ryan Gosling as Ken. “Oppenheimer” follows scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, developing the first nuclear weapon and dealing with its consequences.

According to ProjectorScreen.com, Barbenheimer is trending in Wisconsin more than any other state, based on Twitter data of over 600,000 tweets mentioning either film. While 38 states are more interested in “Barbie,” Wisconsin is one of the outliers with a majority interested in seeing the dramatic “Oppenheimer.”

States where the most people are discussing the movies "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer"
AMC movie theaters reported 40,000 people bought tickets to see both movies on the same day.

Marcus Theatres found 89% of its loyalty club members plan to see one or both of these movies -- with more than half of those saying they’ll see both. Of those who plan to see both movies, most Barbenheimer fans are going to the drama first and then wash it down with a comedy chaser.

  • 46% of Magical Movie Rewards members will see both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”
    • Of these, 58% plan to see “Oppenheimer” first
    • 42% will go to “Barbie” first
  • 28% will only see “Oppenheimer”
  • 15% will only go to “Barbie”
  • 11% won’t see either movie

The films officially come out Friday, July 21. Some theaters are offering advance screenings Thursday night.

Marcus Theatres operates in 17 states, including 23 theaters in Wisconsin, according to its website.

