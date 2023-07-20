32nd Fox Cities Marathon needs thousands of volunteers

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - The application process opens Wednesday, July 20, 2023, with a variety of ways to help when the marathon events kick off in less than two months.

If you want to be part of the excitement and cheer on your friends and family but running or walking several miles isn’t your thing, volunteering is a great alternative.

“I am not a runner. Never, ever have been interested in running,” said Cathy Mutschler, the Fox Cities Marathon volunteer coordinator.

The series of races taking place September 15-17, 2023, need 2300 volunteer spots filled to make it all happen.

“That community feeling, that passion that everybody has for seeing other people fulfill their goals is some of the most rewarding volunteering I’ve ever done,” Mutschler said.

“Just help support your community and the organization, what it stands for, is really what it’s all about,” said Aaron Nigbor, a longtime race volunteer.

For people already planning to participate, they can volunteer to help set up the course, stuff goody bags or even work a different race.

" A lot of our volunteers might volunteer on Sunday for the full marathon but we see them run the 5K or the 10K on Saturday,” said Mutschler.

And every role makes a difference.

“Whether you are a volunteer, a participant, or cheerleader on the sideline, the Fox Cities Marathon really brings everyone together in a really wonderful role,” Mutschler said.

