3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New research on COVID-19

Exciting new findings for the medical community and its patients.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The medical community has long been baffled as to why some people test positive for COVID and have absolutely no symptoms, while others test positive for the virus and have severe symptoms - severe enough that some go on to die.

About 1,134,710 U.S. deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded through July 8, 2023, according to the CDC.

As baffling as this is, researchers think they have found the answer: it’s connected to a person’s genes.

In the video above, we learn more about this discovery and how it may open the door to a whole new group of therapies and possible vaccines.

