WATCHING FOR STRONG STORMS LATE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds have been bubbling up as expected today and a few spotty showers will remain possible, especially north and northeast of Green Bay this afternoon.
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Evening showers will continue north of Green Bay, but it will be after 9 p.m. when stronger storms begin to push in from the west. Severe weather is more likely across western Wisconsin and the storms will tend to weaken as they head in our direction. While widespread severe storms are not expected, isolated warning for damaging wind gusts or quarter-size hail are possible. The strong storm threat should end Lakeside by 3-5 a.m.

The storms tonight will bring us some welcome rainfall. However, while the heaviest storms might bring some spots more than an inch of rain, most folks will get much less than that. Regardless, any rainfall during this drought would be beneficial. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to middle 60s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see some sunshine at times on Thursday and it will be cooler with highs in the upper half of the 70s.

It will feel humid early, but a breezy northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph Thursday afternoon will lead to an eventual drop in humidity. A stray PM shower is possible, but most of the rain will fall overnight as opposed to during the day. We should be dry and comfortable on Friday with highs back into the lower 80s. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible this weekend into early next week. Your weekend looks warm and increasingly humid with highs in the low to middle 80s. Highs may get into the 90s by the middle of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW/NW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: N/E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms late... Strong, especially WEST of the Fox Valley. A bit humid. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Thunder ends early. Partly cloudy, lingering showers still possible. Breezy with dropping humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but not as humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Scattered afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH: 91

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Five charged in Ripon OD case
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
police lights file
Driver of passenger van dies after crash with dump truck, Grand Chute police said
Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death

Latest News

First Alert Weather
OVERNIGHT STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE, HAIL & DAMAGING WINDS THREAT
OVERNIGHT STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE, HAIL & DAMAGING WINDS THREAT
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Approaching storms
First Alert Weather
MORE HUMID TODAY... SCATTERED STORMS TONIGHT