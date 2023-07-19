WATCHING FOR STRONG STORMS LATE TONIGHT

Evening showers will continue north of Green Bay, but it will be after 9 p.m. when stronger storms begin to push in from the west. Severe weather is more likely across western Wisconsin and the storms will tend to weaken as they head in our direction. While widespread severe storms are not expected, isolated warning for damaging wind gusts or quarter-size hail are possible. The strong storm threat should end Lakeside by 3-5 a.m.

The storms tonight will bring us some welcome rainfall. However, while the heaviest storms might bring some spots more than an inch of rain, most folks will get much less than that. Regardless, any rainfall during this drought would be beneficial. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to middle 60s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see some sunshine at times on Thursday and it will be cooler with highs in the upper half of the 70s.

It will feel humid early, but a breezy northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph Thursday afternoon will lead to an eventual drop in humidity. A stray PM shower is possible, but most of the rain will fall overnight as opposed to during the day. We should be dry and comfortable on Friday with highs back into the lower 80s. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible this weekend into early next week. Your weekend looks warm and increasingly humid with highs in the low to middle 80s. Highs may get into the 90s by the middle of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW/NW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: N/E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms late... Strong, especially WEST of the Fox Valley. A bit humid. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Thunder ends early. Partly cloudy, lingering showers still possible. Breezy with dropping humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but not as humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Scattered afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH: 91

