STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds have been bubbling up as expected today and a few spotty showers will remain possible, especially north and northeast of Green Bay this afternoon.
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will be mainly clear tonight and temperatures will be a bit milder than they were on Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50 to near 60 degrees. We should be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase over the course of the day. As a southwest wind begins to blow tonight, we’ll get a subtle increase in the humidity. Temperatures will turn warmer by the afternoon with highs into the middle 80s.

This coincides with the arrival of our next weathermaker, which will bring us scattered thunderstorms into the region by Wednesday evening. Some storms could be strong-to-severe with gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rain. As a cold front cuts across the state Wednesday night, rain continues. These showers and storms will be wrapping up Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will be near 80° and the humidity will drop through the day.

Looking ahead, there’s some heat on the horizon... As the record-breaking heat dome in the western U.S. slowly expands to the east, our temperatures will begin to rise. We’re expecting highs in the low to middle 80s this weekend, with the possibility of 90s at some point next week. It’s looking like there’s going to be some hot weather at next week’s EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: W/N 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Calm and not as cool. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit more humid. Evening storms... some strong. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Humid with morning thunder. Breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A stray afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Stray PM storms? HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. HIGH: 87

First Alert Weather
SPOTTY RAIN NORTH TODAY, MORE STORMS BY WEDNESDAY EVENING
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain chances are coming
First Alert Weather
