Report: Packers signing QB McGough

Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. celebrates with quarterback Alex McGough...
Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. celebrates with quarterback Alex McGough after a touchdown reception during the second half of the USFL Championship game against the Philadelphia Stars, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. The Birmingham Stallions won 33-30.(David Dermer | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will have an MVP quarterback on the roster this season. That’s with the addition of USFL QB Alex McGough.

Green Bay will sign the 2018 seventh round pick, according to a report by Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

This spring McGough threw for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for three more as Birmingham went on to win the USFL title.

He joins a quarterbacks room that is now led by Jordan Love with rookie Sean Clifford and Danny Etling. According to Huber’s source the Packers would carry four quarterbacks into camp.

A corresponding roster move would need to be made to clear room on the roster for McGough.

