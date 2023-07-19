Report: Packers signing QB McGough

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will have an MVP quarterback on the roster this season. That’s with the addition of USFL QB Alex McGough.

Green Bay will sign the 2018 seventh round pick, according to a report by Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

This spring McGough threw for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for three more as Birmingham went on to win the USFL title.

He joins a quarterbacks room that is now led by Jordan Love with rookie Sean Clifford and Danny Etling. According to Huber’s source the Packers would carry four quarterbacks into camp.

A corresponding roster move would need to be made to clear room on the roster for McGough.

