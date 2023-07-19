Packers to release financial report Wednesday

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will release their annual financial report Wednesday ahead of next week’s shareholders meeting.

We can expect to learn what the Packers’ expenditures and profits were for last season later this morning.

We’ll find out if the number of games the Packers lost and missing the playoffs cost the Packers.

After the 2021-22 season, the Packers reported a total revenue of $579 million. Consistent wins and playoff games were both things that Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy credited for helping the team bring in that record-setting revenue.

The installation of new video boards at Lambeau Field could drive up the team’s expenses as well.

Amazon’s premiere season streaming Thursday night football games could help the Packers with their bottom line.

A $100 billion deal with NFL with TV networks this season won’t have an effect on this year’s report but could help the team’s future finances.

The Packers are the only team required to share financial data because it’s a publicly owned team.

