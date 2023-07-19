MORE HUMID TODAY... SCATTERED STORMS TONIGHT

Are you noticing some humidity yet? It’s going to feel somewhat sticky today, with warm highs in the lower-half of the 80s. High temperatures will stay in the 70s across the Northwoods and towards Lake Michigan.

We’ll see a variable sky today, with intervals of sun and clouds. While a passing shower is possible through the midday, most of our precipitation arrives around and after sunset. Scattered thunderstorms are likely tonight. A few this evening WEST of the Fox Valley may be strong with gusty winds and hail. These storms will tend to weaken as they march into eastern Wisconsin... Our severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll monitor the situation to see if an upgrade is necessary.

The storms tonight will bring us some welcome rainfall. However, while the heaviest storms might bring some spots an inch of rain, most folks will get less than that. Regardless, any rainfall during this drought would be beneficial.

Additional thunderstorms are possible this weekend, but they’ll tend to be isolated storms that “pop up” in the afternoon. Otherwise, your weekend looks warm and increasingly humid with highs in the low to middle 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SW/NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A shower is possible. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms... Might be strong WEST of the Fox Valley. A bit humid. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Thunder ends early. Partly cloudy. Breezy and still humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. A stray afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86

