McCracken leaves Notre Dame Academy for Minnesota State assistant coaching position

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cory McCracken has stepped down from his post as Notre Dame Academy’s head boys hockey coach to take an assistant coaching position with Minnesota State, the school announced on Wednesday.

Notre Dame just wrapped up a perfect 23-0 season with their second state championship under McCracken. The veteran head coach led the Tritons to more than 300 victories in his 17 seasons leading the program.

Finishing a 17 year career with a State Title is the best way to go out!



We will miss you Cory! pic.twitter.com/oLVe9XVsle — Notre Dame Academy Athletics - Green Bay, WI (@NDATritonSports) July 19, 2023

“While I’m excited for the challenge of going to coach at the college level, I’m also sad to be leaving such a great job at the same time. I’ve loved my 17 years coaching at Notre Dame Academy and will miss it dearly. I cannot say thank you enough to the NDA administration, the hockey parents, my assistant coaches, and most importantly the athletes who played for me. The support I have received was appreciated. As for the boys hockey players, it’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that I won’t get to coach this great group of talented, high-character athletes next year. I am confident that I have worked hard to prepare them to be quality athletes next year, and hope I have done enough tot prepare them in the sport of hockey. I know that their future is bright and will support them from afar as I move on to my new endeavor,” said Corey McCracken in a press release from the school.

Notre Dame will begin the search for McCracken’s replacement immediately.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.