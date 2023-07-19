McCracken leaves Notre Dame Academy for Minnesota State assistant coaching position

The Notre Dame Tritons hockey team takes the ice ahead of their playoff match-up with Fond du...
The Notre Dame Tritons hockey team takes the ice ahead of their playoff match-up with Fond du Lac.(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cory McCracken has stepped down from his post as Notre Dame Academy’s head boys hockey coach to take an assistant coaching position with Minnesota State, the school announced on Wednesday.

Notre Dame just wrapped up a perfect 23-0 season with their second state championship under McCracken. The veteran head coach led the Tritons to more than 300 victories in his 17 seasons leading the program.

“While I’m excited for the challenge of going to coach at the college level, I’m also sad to be leaving such a great job at the same time. I’ve loved my 17 years coaching at Notre Dame Academy and will miss it dearly. I cannot say thank you enough to the NDA administration, the hockey parents, my assistant coaches, and most importantly the athletes who played for me. The support I have received was appreciated. As for the boys hockey players, it’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that I won’t get to coach this great group of talented, high-character athletes next year. I am confident that I have worked hard to prepare them to be quality athletes next year, and hope I have done enough tot prepare them in the sport of hockey. I know that their future is bright and will support them from afar as I move on to my new endeavor,” said Corey McCracken in a press release from the school.

Notre Dame will begin the search for McCracken’s replacement immediately.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Five charged in Ripon OD case
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
police lights file
Driver of passenger van dies after crash with dump truck, Grand Chute police said
Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death

Latest News

Former UW-Oshkosh Titan Adam Fravert will take the floor with We Are D3 for the third time in...
UW-Oshkosh alum Fravert teams up with D3 players at The Basketball Tournament
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches to a St. Lois Cardinals batter during the first...
Brewers’ Woodruff to rehab with Timber Rattlers
Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave during OTA practice in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers sign second round pick Musgrave, free agent QB McGough
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Green Bay Packers release financial report, focused on investments in future