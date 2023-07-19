Gov. Evers visits Menasha Boys and Girls Club after increasing funding

Menasha, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers visited the Boys and Girls Club of Menasha. His stop comes after signing the state’s biennial budget earlier this month, providing all clubs across Wisconsin with an additional $5 million in funds.

The state’s new biennial budget is providing $131 million to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (T.A.N.F).

“They have great opportunities whether it’s working on computers or in the gym,” said Gov. Evers. “The activities are keeping kids occupied. They’re learning new skills.”

Gov. Evers proposed spending $340 million dollars to make the covid-era ' Child Care Counts’ program permanent, but the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee removed that provision from the final budget. The governor says other childcare providers might end up closing their doors once those funds run out.

“What happens is mom and dad won’t be able to go to work anymore,” said Gov. Evers. “It will have a direct impact on our economy. Childcare is absolutely necessary in order for us to have full employment in the state.”

While clubs say they’re disappointed to see that program lose funding, they’re grateful for the additional $5 million to maintain a safe place for kids to stay outside of school hours.

The CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, Greg Lemke-Rochon, said some of the additional funding will go towards academic preparation.

“When they’re able to continue to progress and do well in school, their future looks a lot brighter,” said Lemke-Rochon.

Their plan includes providing programs such as ‘Be Great, Graduate,’ which helps students graduate high school on time, as well as other programs aiming to increase literacy.

