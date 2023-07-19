Girls get hands-on lessons in welding, science

Girls got to try welding and learned about environmental science at a S.T.E.A.M. event
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some girls received a hands-on lesson in welding and a chance to study environmental science at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. It was part of the YWCA’s “TechGYRLS” series.

“We are looking at bacteria and then we tested water,” Madyson Laurent told us.

The TechGYRLS series has a S.T.E.A.M. program -- science, technology, engineering, arts and math -- which shows girls in 3rd through 8th grades different types of careers available to them. They take field trips to learn from women working at local businesses and organizations.

The program aims to bridge the gender gap when they enter the workforce -- something some of the participants are already prepared to do.

“If they can see a woman out there collecting samples, working in a lab, doing science-y things, then they can then visualize themselves doing that job as well,” Eric Hansen, instructor of environmental engineering technology at NWTC, said.

Six more field visits are scheduled for this year.

Many of the sessions still have space available for a cost of $5 each.

