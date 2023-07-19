FTC launches “Operation: Stop Spam Calls”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert on the latest efforts to combat phone scams. The Federal Trade Commission is launching “Operation: Stop Spam Calls.”

It’s cracking down on illegal telemarketing -- but this attack isn’t just aimed at companies making the phone calls.

The initiative goes after people providing telephone numbers to these robo-callers and companies providing Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) services which allow calls to be placed from overseas at little or no cost.

In all, the initiative involves more than 180 actions that are being supported by attorneys general in all 50 states.

