Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County district attorney has charged five people, ages 15 to 21, in connection a body found on a sidewalk in Ripon in April.

The 18-year-old man who was found dead on Scott Street on the morning of April 7 isn’t identified in court records. The criminal complaint says he started overdosing inside Michael Manske and Olivia Nordvold’s house, so he was taken outside and left on the sidewalk.

Four people are charged with party to the crime of first-degree reckless homicide:

Michael Manske, of Ripon, 21

Donavyn Mueller, of Monroe, 17

Joseph Schmidt-Rehbein, of Ripon, 15

and Maison Springston, of Ripon, who turned 17 this week

Manske and Nordvold, 17, are also charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place. Mueller and Nordvold are charged with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver. And Schmidt-Rehbein and Springston are both charged with obstructing an officer.

All five are charged with possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, which are misdemeanors.

The reckless homicide charge carries up to 40 years in prison if convicted. Possession with intent to deliver narcotics is punishable by up to 15 years, while maintaining a drug trafficking place carries a maximum 3½ years.

In the criminal complaint, officers say when they found the victim’s body he had foam coming from the mouth and scrapes on the knuckles of both hands and he wasn’t wearing any shoes.

The criminal complaint says officers were familiar with the victim and knew he was a past drug user. They contacted his parents, who said he left home the night before.

Schmidt-Rehbein told police he and Springston found the victim walking on Metomen Street and they went to Selfridge Park. Schmidt-Rehbein described the victim as looking “messed up.” An unnamed witness in the complaint saw the victim at the park with two boys and said the victim looked like a zombie but talked normally.

A few days later, police heard from another witness who said Nordvold talked about the 18-year-old’s death. She said the victim was at her house with a 15-year-old who sold him pills she believed were Percocet. She crushed them, and they snorted the drug at her house. The victim turned pale, his lips turned blue, and he started having seizures. According to the witness, Nordvold said Manske started yelling to get the man out, he didn’t want him overdosing in his house.

When Schmidt-Rehbein was interviewed again, the 15-year-old admitted he put him on the ground and ran away.

A third witness said Springston claimed they took the victim’s money and drugs and threw them in a creek.

The criminal complaint says the Percocet pills that were used by the victim were counterfeit and laced with fentanyl. Donavyn Mueller was identified as the supplier of the fatal drugs.

The criminal complaint says investigators believe Schmidt-Rehbein and Springston got their drugs from a man from Neenah, who bought them from Mueller. An audio message from Mueller says what he’s selling are “definitely good, that it’s good money, but it’s not good for your clientele.” He says they contain fentanyl, and if someone took a full pill or a small person took half of one, “it would really mess them up.”

The victim’s death was listed as accidental from bromazolam -- a powerful sedative -- and fentanyl toxicity.

The complaint says the man was arrested in Winnebago County in April on drug charges, but online court records show those charges were dismissed at the prosecutor’s request.

