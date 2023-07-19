Firefighters rescue person pinned by fallen tree in Neenah

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was hospitalized after being pinned by a fallen tree in Neenah, firefighters said Wednesday.

Around 11:05 a.m., Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (NMFR) responded to 1390 Breezewood Lane for the report of a person that was “crushed beneath the tree.”

When crews arrived on scene, they found a person pinned between a large limb and the trunk of the tree. Firefighters say the patient was conscious and alert to the situation. A crew immediately began to stabilize the tree, to keep the tree from rolling onto the patient any further.

Crews used rescue air bags to lift the tree off the patient and remove them from the situation.

Firefighters say the person was then taken to the hospital.

