Driver of passenger van dies after crash with dump truck, Grand Chute police said

police lights file
police lights file(MGN)
By Alice Reid
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died after a crash between a dump truck and passenger van, Grand Chute Police said Tuesday.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash Tuesday afternoon around 4:24 p.m., at the intersection of N. Lynndale Drive and W. Broadway Drive.

Grand Chute Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a dump truck was traveling southbound on N. Lynndale Dr when it struck a passenger van, causing the dump truck to overturn.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, the driver of the passenger van was found dead. A passenger in the van and the driver of the dump truck were both transported by ambulance to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of N. Lynndale Dr. and W. Broadway Dr. is expected to remain closed for several hours while the investigation continues.

Police said additional information will be released following further investigation and proper notification to the family of the decedent.

